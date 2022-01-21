Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Qualifier of the Big Bash League will see the Perth Scorchers lock horns with the Sydney Sixers at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, January 22nd.

The Scorchers have been the most dominant side in the tournament. They finished as table-toppers at the end of the group stage, winning 11 of their 14 games. They have played some scintillating cricket throughout the tournament and have dominated most of the sides in the league.

Having won three of their last five league matches, they ended the group stage on a high and will carry the momentum into the knockout stage.

The return of Colin Munro and Mitchell Marsh would make them an even more formidable side than they are currently. Considering the form they are in and the damage that they have done throughout the season, they are the front-runners to win the title this season.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers have also played some quality cricket throughout the tournament. They have been one of the most consistent bowling sides in the ongoing edition of the BBL.

They have won nine of their 14 games so far and finished second in the points table. Having picked up three victories from their last five fixtures, they will look to carry their confidence and momentum into the knockout stage.

The Sixers enter the knockout stage with the dream of becoming the first side in BBL history to win three back-to-back titles. The form of Josh Phillippe, Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques with the bat will inspire confidence among fans. Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbot, meanwhile, have been incredible with the ball .

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier BBL 2021-22.

Date: 22nd January 2022.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier Pitch Report

The surface at Marvel Stadium is a batting paradise. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their shots freely. The bowlers need to hit the right areas consistently to keep a check on the scoring-rate.

A high-scoring encounter is expected to be on the cards when the two sides collide on Saturday. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier Weather Report.

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 32 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers have covered all bases this season and look a complete team.

Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro have been absolutely fantastic with the bat in hand. Ashton Agar has put in some great all-round performances while Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Peter Hatzoglou have been clinical with the ball.

Probable XI

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris.

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers have played each game in the tournament like the champion side that they are.

Josh Phillippe, Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes have been absolutely destructive with the bat in hand. Dan Christian has put in some notable all-round performances. Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbot have wrecked havoc in the opposition dugout with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Josh Phillippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Justin Avendano, Sean Abbot, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier Match Prediction

The Scorchers, much like the Sixers, have played some terrific cricket this season. However, Sydney have been in the knockout stages before and have some experienced shoulders amongst their ranks. This makes them marginal favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

But Perth boast a quality side and will fight tooth and nail to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Qualifier TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

