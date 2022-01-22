Big Bash League 2021-22, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Thunder lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in the knockouts of the Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday, January 23.

The Thunder have been absolutely sublime in the tournament so far, and the return of Usman Khawaja has added yet another dimension to an already formidable team. Having won nine of their 14 group games, they finished third in the points table. Their batting line-up has been in good touch throughout the season.

Daniel Sams has been absolutely fabulous with both bat and ball for the Thunder. Their bowling attack comprising Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu and Tanveer Sangha has been clinical. Their last five results include three wins and two losses. The Thunder ended the group stage on a high, which should do their confidence a world of good.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have made it to the knockouts, despite missing key players for most of the tournament. Having beaten a formidable Hurricanes side in the Eliminator, their confidence must be high as well.

Batting first in a high-pressure game, the Strikers registered a 188-run total. Matthew Short (48-ball 89) and Alex Carey (45-ball 67) were the top scorers for the Strikers.

Their bowlers were up to the task, as they shot down the Hurricanes for 166. Peter Siddle was the star with the ball, claiming figures of 4-32. Henry Thornton and Harry Conway chipped in with a wicket apiece to amplify the Hurricanes' struggles.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, The Knockout Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, The Knockout BBL 2021-22.

Date: 23rd January 2022.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a good one. It is expected to assist batters, who can play their shots after a watchful start. Pacers will need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs. They could well dictate terms on this surface. The team winning the toss should chase on this surface.

Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 20 and 32 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja (c), Jason Sangha, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha.

Adelaide Strikers

Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Prediction

Having won their last five games, the Strikers have turned around their campaign, and have looked in great touch. They have quality with both bat and ball. While the Thunder are not short of quality themselves, the recent form of the Strikers gives them the edge in this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

