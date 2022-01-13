Big Bash League 2021, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers take on the Perth Scorchers in Match 49 of the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Adelaide Oval.

The Adelaide Strikers have not had the best of starts to the tournament. Having won only three of their 11 games so far, they are currently positioned sixth in the points table.

The Strikers beat the Brisbane Heat by 71 runs in their most recent fixture. Batting first, the Strikers piled on 161 runs. Jake Weatherald (31-ball 35) and Matthew Short (19-ball 27) were the top-scorers for the team. Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt and Thomas Kelly played crucial cameos and chipped in with important runs.

Defending a par target, the Strikers' bowlers completely steamrolled the aggressive Brisbane heat batting line-up. Rashid Khan was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 6/17. Matthew Short chipped in with two wickets, while Henry Thompson claimed a scalp to complete a comprehensive victory over the Heat.

The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are on an absolute roll in the tournament. Having won 10 of their 12 games in the tournament so far, they currently lead the points table.

The Scorchers handed the Melbourne Stars a 47-run defeat in their last game. Batting first, the Scorchers piled on a humongous 196-run total. Laurie Evans was the top scorer, with a 46-ball 69. Ashton Turner (26-ball 47) and Nick Hobson (36-ball 46) chipped in with crucial runs and ensured that the Scorchers didn’t slow down.

Defending a mammoth total, the Scorchers' bowlers restricted the Stars to 149/9. Matthew Kelly was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 4/25. Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar each claimed a wicket.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 49 BBL 2021-22

Date: 14th January 2022

Time: 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval has a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play.

The pacers need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs. The pacers can very well dictate terms on this surface. Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are likely to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius. Intermittent spells of rain are predicted throughout the day.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers have shown glimpses of brilliance at various points in the tournament. Jonathan Wells and Jake Weatherald will play crucial roles with the bat.

Matthew Short has put in some great all-round performances. Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle are expected to play vital roles with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway.

Perth Scorchers

The Perth Scorchers have been in absolutely sublime form this season. Ashton Turner has been impressive with the bat in hand.

Ashton Turner has been a superb all-rounder for the team. Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly and Jason Behrendorff have been crucial with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Kurtis Patterson, Nick Hobson, Laurie Evans (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Sabburg.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Both sides have their fair share of hits and misses. The Perth Scorchers, however, have quite a few match winners in their ranks. The Scorchers have been clinical in crunch situations and are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

A strong bowling performance from the Strikers could, however, see the Scorchers reeling in this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

