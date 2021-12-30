Big Bash League 2021, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with the Sydney Thunder in Match 28 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

The Adelaide Strikers have had a torrid run in this tournament so far, managing only one win in the six encounters that they have been a part of. With seven points to their name, the Strikers will be hoping for a much better showing in the second half of the BBL if they are to secure a playoff berth.

The Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have had a much better start to their campaign this edition, with three wins and three losses after six fixtures. The Thunder have a few chinks in their armor and should they correct those in time, they will fancy their chances of going all the way in this tournament.

The Strikers lost their tournament-opener against the Melbourne Renegades by 2 runs. They followed that up with a win against the same opposition but ever since then, they have been on a four-match losing streak. They will need something special if they are to win this game against a high-flying Thunder side.

Meanwhile, the Thunder kicked off their campaign with a win against the Brisbane Heat but went on to lose their next two fixtures against the Melbourne Stars. A massive win against the Heat restored their confidence before they were knocked off their perch by a loss against the Sixers in a rain-marred encounter.

They will come into this contest on the back of a win against the Perth Scorchers, a hefty one, and will be looking to keep the winning momentum on their side.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 28, BBL 2021-22

Date: Decmeber 31, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The track at Adelaide Oval has traditionally been a good one for the batters. There is plenty on offer for the fast bowlers as well, as was seen in the two earlier fixtures that were played at this venue.

The side batting first will look to post a total of around the 175-run mark, which seems to be a defendable total on this pitch. The spinners who bowl quicker through the air have enjoyed success on this pitch and one can expect the likes of Rashid Khan to exploit these conditions to his advantage.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Weather Report

Conditions at Adelaide Oval will be favorable for cricketing action, with temperatures hovering around the 34 degree Celsius mark when the game commences. There is no chance of precipitation and fans will most likely be treated to a full 20 overs-a-side contest.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers:

Strikers' batting has been in disarray, with their middle-order failing on multiple occasions. Matthew Short and Jonathan Wells have been doing the bulk of the scoring but have lacked support. Matt Renshaw is in good touch and will look to make a significant contribution with the bat in hand. Skipper Peter Siddle, along with George Garton, will be the leaders of the pace attack while Rashid Khan's all-round abilities will be banked upon by the Strikers.

Probable XI: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed.

Sydney Thunder:

Sam Billings has been prolific this season and has garnered 236 runs in this tournament so far. Alex Ross and Jason Sangha have proven their worth while wielding the willow as well. The spotlight will be on Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha to deliver with the ball as the Thunder look to get their fourth win.

Probable XI: Matthew Gilkes/Sam Whiteman, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

The Thunder will be riding high on confidence after their recent win against the Scorchers. They will look to seal the deal against a weak Strikers side who have not really gotten going in this tournament.

The Strikers will need to pull off something magical to win this contest but one can never count them out as they have players who can change the complexion of the game in a matter of moments.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this encounter

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

