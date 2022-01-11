Big Bash League 2021, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat take on the Adelaide Strikers in Match 46 of the 2021-22 Big Bash League at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, on 12th January.

The Heat have had a rather disappointing run in the tournament so far. Having won just three of their 10 games so far, they are currently placed fifth in the points table. Their last five results include four losses and just a single win.

They were handed a 20-run defeat by the Melbourne Stars in their sixth game of the tournament. The Heat were then beaten by the Sydney Sixers by two wickets in a closely contested encounter. They followed that up by handing the Hobart Hurricanes a 14-run defeat before losing to the Melbourne Renegades by five wickets.

Their rotten run ended with a loss against the Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets in the reverse fixture.

Taking on an in-form Hurricanes outfit, the Heat managed to register a modest 144-run total after being put in to bat first. Lachlan Pfeffer anchored the Heat’s batting effort and was their top-scorer, having scored a 51-ball 69. Will Prestwidge and Jack Wood chipped in with crucial runs and propelled the Heat to a respectable total.

While the score gave the bowling department something to fight with, it was still a below-par effort from the batters. The Heat bowlers were unable to restrict the Hurricanes batters as they fell prey to an absolutely rampant Ben McDermott. Will Prestwidge was the lone wicket-taker for the Brisbane outfit, claiming two scalps for 37 runs.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers have also had a rather disappointing run in the tournament so far. They have won only two of their 10 games in the tournament so far and are currently placed eighth in the points table. Their last five results mirror that of the Heat as they have recorded four losses and just a solitary victory.

In their sixth game of the tournament, they were beaten by the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets. They then suffered defeat twice against the Sydney Thunder: by 22 runs in the first face-off and by 28 runs in the reverse fixture.

They then defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets before falling to the Melbourne Stars by a five-wicket margin.

Batting first against the Stars, the Strikers could only manage a 139-run total. Jonathan Wells was their top-scorer and anchored the batting effort, scoring a 56-ball 68. Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly and Harry Nielsen also chipped in with crucial runs.

Skipper Peter Siddle was the strike bowler as he claimed figures of 2/26. Harry Conway, Rashid Khan and Fawad Ahmed each claimed a wicket. But the Strikers failed to restrict the Stars batters as they chased down the target with five wickets in the bank.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 46, BBL 2021-22.

Date: 12th January 2022.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground boasts a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play.

The pacers need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs and can certainly dictate terms on this surface. The team that wins the toss will likely look to chase.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Report

Intermittent spells of partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 28 degrees Celsius and no rain is expected throughout the day.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper (c), Steve McGiffin, Jack Wood, Will Prestwidge, Patrick Dooley, David Grant, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Both teams have played some sublime cricket at times and have their fair share of match winners amongst their ranks. Based on current form, the Adelaide Strikers are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

But the Brisbane Heat are a formidable opponent and a strong bowling performance from their end could leave the Strikers reeling.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Peter Siddle bag a three-fer in this contest? Yes No 3 votes so far