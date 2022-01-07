Big Bash League 2021, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Hobart Hurricanes in the 41st match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Not all is well in the Brisbane Heat camp, as they have lost most of their key players to COVID-19. They are coming off a huge defeat against Melbourne Renegades, with the latter securing a thumping five-wicket win.

Batting first, the Heat managed just 128 runs on the board, as none of the batters apart from Jake Lehmann could get going. Despite Lehmann's 52-ball 65, the Heat finished with a below-par score.

In response, the Renegades comfortably chased down the target in just 15 overs. Shaun Marsh's half-century along with contributions from Aaron Finch and captain Maddinson sealed the deal for them. The Heat will have to make an exceptional comeback if they are to secure a win in this contest.

Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes too were beaten convincingly by the Adelaide Strikers in their last clash. The Hurricanes managed only 126 runs batting first, which was chased down by the Strikers in only 15.1 overs without much fuss.

For this game, the Hurricanes will be without their charismatic captain and wicket-keeper Matthew Wade. He has decided to take a break from the game, citing personal reasons. It will be interesting to see whether the Hurricanes can break their two-match losing streak in Wade's absence.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 41, Big Bash League 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 8, 2021, Saturday; 3 PM IST.

Venue: The Gabba. Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The track at the Gabba has plenty to offer for batters. The team batting first could eye a target in excess of the 200-run mark. Quick bowlers should receive some assistance from the pitch, but will have to be spot on with their execution.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

The weather forecast doesn't look pretty promising for this game. There is a 23% chance of precipitation, with high humidity as well. The temperature could hover around the 25-degree Celsius mark for most of the matchday.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

In their previous game against the Hurricanes, Sam Heazlett, Jake Wildermuth and James Bazley starred with the bat, while Xavier Bartlett's four-for sealed the game for them.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman came to the party as well, as the wily spinner bagged a three-for. However, with 12 Heat players testing positive for COVID-19, they could field a depleted XI against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Probable XI

Jake Lehmann, Jack Clayton, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper (c), Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Steven McGiffin, Will Prestwidge, Ronan McDonald, David Grant, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Hobart Hurricanes

Captain Matthew Wade has taken a break from the game, and will not feature in this match. In his absence, the onus will be on the other batters to step up and get the job done.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Macalister Wright.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of losses, and will be eager to get back to winning ways. With the Heat missing some key players, the Hurricanes appear to be the favourites to win this contest.

The Hobart Hurricanes look a comparatively well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this game.

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Hurricanes break their two-match losing streak? Yes No 3 votes so far