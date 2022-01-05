Big Bash League 2021, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The depleted Brisbane Heat side will take on the Melbourne Renegades in the 37th fixture of the Big Bash League 2021-22 at Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

The Brisbane Heat have suffered a COVID-19 scare in their camp, with as many as 12 players returning with positive test results for the deadly virus. But with the game scheduled to go ahead, a tough task awaits the Heat as they take on the Renegades.

Brisbane Heat have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far but were in top form in their previous encounter against the Hobart Hurricanes as they secured a 14-run win.

However, with a few of the players, in all probability, not scheduled to take the field in this game, the Heat have their task cut out ahead of them.

The Melbourne Renegades finally broke their six-match winless streak, which included five losses and a no-result, with a five-wicket win against the Stars, which just might keep their campaign afloat for now.

The win was buoyed by a brilliant all-round performance as they bowled out the Stars for a paltry score of 126 runs courtesy of three-fers from Reece Topley, skipper Nic Maddinson, Kane Richardson and Jack Prestwidge.

They went on to comfortably chase the target down as a half-century contribution from Aaron Finch, along with the finishing touches being applied by Mackenzie Harvey and James Seymour, saw them over the finish line.

The Renegades will give it their all as they take the field against the Heat in a bid to get their third win of the season.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 37, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 6, 2021, Thursday, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

It will be the first BBL game this season at Simonds Stadium. The pitch will be fresh and batters will enjoy playing on the surface. The track will have plenty to offer for the quick bowlers as well.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

The weather forecast does not look very promising for this contest. There is an 80% chance of precipitation with a high humidity as well.

Temperatures will hover around the 22-degree Celsius mark and will be on the decline as the game progresses.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

In their game against the Hurricanes, Sam Heazlett, Jake Wildermuth and James Bazley starred with the bat while Xavier Bartlett's 4-fer sealed the game for them.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman came to the party as well as the wily spinner bagged a three-fer. However, with 12 Heat players testing positive, they will be fielding a depleted side against the Hurricanes.

Probable XI

NA

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch is back in form as he scored a half-century against the Stars while Sam Harper will look to get some runs. Mackenzie Harvey continued his good run in this tournament in the game against the Stars.

Reece Topley, Nic Maddinson and Kane Richardson picked up a three-fer each against the Stars and will be looking to replicate their performance in this contest.

Probable XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, James Seymour, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Both sides are coming into this contest on the back of a win and will be eager to keep the winning momentum going. However, it will be easier said than done as one can expect both sides to come out all guns blazing.

The Brisbane Heat look a comparatively well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

