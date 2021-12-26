Big Bash League 2021, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat will be up against the Melbourne Stars in the 23rd match of the Big Bash League at the Gabba.

Brisbane Heat have had a mixed run in the competition so far as they sit fifth in the points table with two wins and three losses in five games. They defeated the Adelaide Strikers by 39 runs in their last match and will be eyeing to build some momentum with consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars have slipped a bit after a strong start to the tournament. They are seventh in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches.

The Stars have lost both of their last two matches and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23rd, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, Monday, 3:35 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

It's a fantastic surface to bat on, with plenty of runs available for the batters. However, the seamers will also enjoy their time in the middle due to the extra pace and bounce on offer.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

On Monday, a cloudy day with a 6% chance of precipitation has been predicted in Brisbane. Temperature levels are expected to stay between 19 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Ben Duckett scored 78 runs off 47 deliveries, while Sam Heazlett contributed 49 runs off 30 deliveries against the Adelaide Strikers in the last match. Matthew Kuhnemann and Mark Steketee impressed with the ball and returned with three wickets each.

No changes are expected in their playing X1.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (C & WK), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnann, Liam Guthrie

Melbourne Stars

Only Joe Clarke, with 50 runs, managed to fight with the bat for the Stars against the Hobart Hurricanes in the last match. Meanwhile, Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell bagged three wickets with the ball.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is back in the squad, and he will replace Clint Hinchliffe in the playing XI.

Probable XI: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (WK), Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell (C), Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat have won two of their last three matches and are slowly getting back into the groove. Despite having a star-studded squad, the Melbourne Stars have failed to get going, and Marcus Stonis’ form could be a cause for concern for them.

Their bowlers have failed to put pressure on the opposition batting and have leaked too many runs at the death.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat are expected to win this game.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SONY LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

