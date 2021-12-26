Big Bash League 2021, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Hobart Hurricanes will face Adelaide Strikers in the 22nd match of the Big Bash League 2021 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

The Hobart Hurricanes have struggled for consistency so far this season, and they are fourth in the points table with two wins and three losses in five matches. They defeated the Melbourne Stars by 24 runs in their last match, and they will be looking to build some momentum with back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers have struggled to get going this season. They are sixth in the league standings with a single win and four losses in five matches. They are on a three-game losing run at the moment and will be getting desperate for their second win.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 22nd, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, Monday, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

It is a flat wicket with plenty of runs available for the batters. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

A cloudy day with a 12% chance of rain has been predicted in Hobart on Monday. Temperature levels are expected to stay between 8 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott played a whirlwind knock of 67 runs off 43 deliveries against the Stars, and Matthew Wade also added 39 vital runs for the Hurricanes. Riley Meredith and Thomas Rogers were the stars with the ball as both pacers picked up three wickets each.

No changes are expected in their playing XI.

Probable XI:

Matthew Wade (C & WK), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Adelaide Strikers

Jonathan Wells scored 55 runs for the Strikers in the last match against Brisbane Heat, but none of the other batters could make any substantial contribution. Rashid Khan was the best bowler on the park with three wickets against his name.

George Garton could be dropped from the playing XI in place of Daniel Worrall.

Probable XI

Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (WK), George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C), Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes have blown hot and cold so far in the competition, but their win against the Melbourne Stars would have boosted their confidence massively. The Adelaide Strikers have failed to build any momentum this season.

Their batting has let them down big time as their top order has failed to get going. Hobart Hurricanes have a strong bowling unit which could trouble the Strikers in this contest.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes are expected to win this game

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Matthew Wade to take 2 or more catches? Yes No 4 votes so far