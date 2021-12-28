Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 26 of the Big Bash League 2021 sees Melbourne Renegades square off against Hobart Hurricanes at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades faced Perth Scorchers in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. Batting first, the Renegades posted 151 on the board, losing eight wickets in their 20 overs. What followed was a poor performance from their bowlers as they failed to pick up regular wickets as the Scorchers chased down the total with eight wickets in hand. The Renegades need to be on their toes to turn the tables around.

Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, defeated Adelaide Strikers in their previous clash. The Strikers scored 175 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. The Hurricanes were up to the task. Ben McDermott, opening the batting, hit a sensational century to help his side chase down the total with nine balls to spare. They will be riding high on confidence after that win and will look to repeat their heroics on Wednesday against the Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 26, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: December 29th 2021, Wednesday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often go on a journey after missing their mark.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 12 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Mackenzie Harvey top-scored with 45 but the other batters failed to step up as they only managed to score 151 in their 20 overs. The bowlers struggled to pick wickets as the Scorchers chased down the total in 16.5 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Hobart Hurricanes

Riley Meredith bowled brilliantly as he picked up three wickets as the Strikers posted 175 on the board. Ben McDermott displayed a batting masterclass as he remained unbeaten on 110 to guide his side across the line in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Renegades are struggling in the competition and need to fire in unison to get back to winning ways. The Hurricanes have looked good in their past few games and will look to keep up the good work against the Renegades on Wednesday.

Hobart Hurricanes have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat the Melbourne Renegades in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

