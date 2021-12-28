Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Sixers will take on Brisbane Heat in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2021. The Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host this game.

Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunder in their last game in a rain-curtailed clash of 16 overs per side. After being asked to bat first, the Sixers posted 168-4. Their bowlers then stepped up as they won by DLS method, knocking over the Thunder for 142. They will now look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, suffered a loss against Melbourne Stars in their previous fixture. The Stars scored 207 in their allotted twenty overs after being asked to bat first.

However, they fell short by 20 runs, and need to be on their toes against the Sixers in their next clash.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 25, Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: December 29th 2021, Wednesday; 12:35 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney is expected to hover between 15 to 22 degrees Celsius on matchday. There could be a cloud cover throughout the day, though.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Daniel Hughes hit a fifty off 26 balls. Meanwhile, a cameo from Daniel Christian (41 off 17 balls) helped them post 168 in 16 overs against the Thunder. The wickets were spread among the bowlers, with Hayden Kerr finishing with three wickets, as they defended their total successfully.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Mickey Edwards.

Brisbane Heat

Mark Steketee picked up three wickets, and their other bowlers too chipped in with wickets. However, they failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Stars posted 207 runs on the board. Chris Lynn (57) and Ben Duckett (54) scored fifties, but lack of support from the other batters meant they fell short by twenty runs.

Probable XI

Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

The Sixers won comprehensively against the Thunder in their last fixture, whereas the Heat lost to the Stars in their last game. It promises to be a cracker of a contest when both sides lock horns on Wednesday.

The Sixers have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them beat the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this game.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

