Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Thunder will square off against the Adelaide Strikers in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney will host this exciting contest.

This is the reverse fixture of match 28. Sydney Thunder beat Adelaide Strikers convincingly to hand the Strikers their fifth successive loss. The Thunder have won four games out of seven and have 16 points to their name.

The Strikers, meanwhile, have managed to win only a single game out of seven and have eight points under their belt. Their previous meeting was a high-scoring affair.

After electing to bat first, the Thunder got off to a decent start. Jason Sangha, coming in at No. 3, played a brilliant knock of 91* to help his side post 187 on the board.

He was well-supported by Oliver Davies, who remained unbeaten on 26 off just 12 balls. The Strikers struggled to pick up wickets and leaked runs in the death overs.

The Strikers had a daunting task ahead. The top-order batters tried hard and Jonathan Wells played a cameo of 46 off 26 balls at the end but couldn’t take his side home as the Thunder kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

The Strikers eventually fell short by 22 runs.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 32, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: January 2, 2021, Sunday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadum, Sydney

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Showground Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. Temperatures in Sydney are expected to hover between 20 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

On the back of an unbeaten knock of 91 from Jason Sangha, they scored 187 in their 20 overs against the Strikers. Daniel Sams starred with the ball, picking up four wickets, which helped them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes, Ben Cutting, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Saqib Mahmood

Adelaide Strikers

Fawad Ahmed was good with the ball but they failed as a unit overall as the Thunder posted 187 on the board. Contributions from Jake Weatherald (31), Matt Renshaw (38) and Jonathan Wells (46) weren’t enough as they fell short by 22 runs.

Probable XI

Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

A good all-round performance from the Thunder saw them defeat the Strikers convincingly in their last game. The Strikers need to be at their absolute best to seek revenge for their loss in their upcoming clash.

The Sydney Thunder look a well-settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

