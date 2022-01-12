Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Thunder will lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the 47th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. Docklands Stadium in Melbourne will host this exciting encounter.

The Sydney Thunder have played 11 games so far and won eight. They have 30 points under their belt. The Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have only won five games out of 11 and have 21 points to their name.

Both these sides met on Monday and the Thunder won the game comprehensively.

After electing to bat first, the Hurricanes struggled throughout their innings as they only managed to score 139 in their 20 overs. They lost six wickets in the process.

What followed was an exhibition of stroke play from Thunder opening batter Alex Hales, as he remained unbeaten on 80 to help his side chase down the total in the 18th over. The Thunder won the game by nine wickets.

The Thunder will be riding with confidence after that win and will be hoping for a similar performance in their next encounter. The Hurricanes need to be on their toes to seek revenge for their loss.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 47, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 13, 2021, Thursday, 10:15 AM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark. Expect a high-scoring game on Thursday.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Gurinder Sandhu and Nathan McAndrew each picked up two wickets to help restrict the Hurricanes to 139. A solid partnership between Alex Hales (80*) and Jason Sangha (35*) helped them chase down the total in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Baxter Holt (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott top-scored with 38 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them scoring 139 in their 20 overs.

D’Arcy Short picked up a wicket but failed to create further inroads as the Thunder chased down the total with nine wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (c), D Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Hobart Hurricanes were outplayed by the Sydney Thunder in their previous meeting. The Hurricanes need to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Thunder on Wednesday, who will be looking to put up a similar performance.

The Sydney Thunder have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating the Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

