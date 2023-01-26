Big Bash League 2022-23, Eliminator, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder are set to face off in the Eliminator of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, January 27. The match will take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, once lost three matches in a row and were bowled out for 15 against the Adelaide Strikers. But here they are taking part in the playoffs with the hosting rights of the Eliminator. They also knocked the Hobart Hurricanes out of the competition.

The Thunder made their way through to the playoffs after beating Adam Zampa’s Melbourne Stars by three wickets on Wednesday. Their captain, Green, led from the front as he picked up a three-wicket haul and also won the Player of the Match award.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, on the other hand, finished fifth in the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.483. But they wouldn’t particularly be high on confidence after losing to Matthew Wade’s Hobart Hurricanes in their final match of the league stage.

The loss turned out to be a major reason behind their exit. Chasing 121, the Hurricanes ended with 118/8. Skipper Peirson scored 39 runs off 37 balls with four fours, but his efforts went in vain. Michael Neser carried out his good form with a four-wicket haul.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Eliminator, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, Tuesday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium has been a good one for batting. But it hasn’t been kind to the chasing teams. Fast bowlers are most likely to get a lot of help from the surface. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Prediction

The Thunder defeated the Heat in both matches of the league stages. While the Thunder won their first game by 10 wickets, they won the second game by 11 runs. The Thunder will be playing at home and the advantage will be with them.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win the match.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

