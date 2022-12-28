Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 19, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder are scheduled to lock horns in Match No.19 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Thursday, December 29. The match will take place at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, started their campaign with a victory over the Melbourne Stars after Gurinder Sandhu played a handy cameo. However, they lost their next three games and got pushed to the bottom of the points table in the ongoing championship.

Making things worse, the Adelaide Strikers bowled them out for 15 in 5.5 overs at the Sydney Showground Stadium. However, they beat the Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets on Tuesday and got back to winning ways. Moreover, they moved to fifth in the points table.

The Heat, in the meantime, moved down to the bottom of the table after their heavy loss to the Thunder. After batting first, the Heat crawled their way to 121 for the loss of six wickets. Xavier Bartlett played a handy cameo of 28 off 17 and guided the Heat to a respectable score.

Chris Green and Daniel Sams didn’t allow the Heat to get away by picking up two wickets apiece. Thereafter, Alex Hales and Matthew Gilkes put on 124 for the opening wicket off 11.4 overs and helped the Thunder secure victory at the Showground Stadium.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 19, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 29, 2022, Thursday, 12:35 pm IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The venue is set to host its first game of the tournament. However, if records are taken into account, the pitch has favored the team batting second. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir.

Sydney Thunder

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

The Sydney Thunder clearly looked the better of the two teams in their previous meeting. The Thunder batters laid into the Heat bowlers and took them to the cleaners. The Thunder are favorites to win their next encounter.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win the match

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

