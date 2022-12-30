Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 23, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars are set to cross swords in Match No. 23 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday, December 31. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers, captained by Peter Siddle, are currently second in the points table with six points from five matches and a net run rate of +1.723. The Perth Scorchers recently displaced them from the top of the points table after their six-wicket win over the Stars.

The Strikers will also be concerned by the fact that they have lost two matches in a row. They will go into the match after losing to the Scorchers by three wickets. After putting up a score of 133 for the loss of seven wickets, their bowlers failed to defend the score.

The Stars, on the other hand, haven’t found the going easy in the tournament. Having lost four out of five matches, they are seventh in the points table with a net run rate of -0.530. The Stars will go into the match after their defeat to the Scorchers.

After opting to bat first, the Stars were bowled out for 135 in 20 overs. Hilton Cartwright and Joe Clarke scored in the 30s but failed to make their starts count. Luke Wood picked up two wickets but the Scorchers chased the target down with 15 balls to spare.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 31, 2022, Saturday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one and chasing targets over the 160-run mark can be tricky. After winning the toss, batting first and putting runs on the board should be the way forward for teams.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be very warm and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c).

Melbourne Stars

Thomas Rogers, Joe Clarke (wk), Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers are the firm favorites to win this upcoming match. They will also be looking to get back to the top of the table. The Stars need to pull a rabbit out of their hat to have any chance of beating the Strikers.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

