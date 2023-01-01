Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 25, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat and Brisbane Heat are set to cross swords in Match No.25 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday, January 1. The match will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The Heat, captained by Jimmy Pierson, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points and a poor net run rate of -1.083. They will go into the game after back-to-back losses at the hands of the Sydney Thunder. They lost to the Thunder by 11 runs in their previous match.

The decision to field first backfired for the Heat as the Thunder racked up a massive score of 182 for six on the board. James Bazley picked up four wickets for only 22 runs, but he didn’t get much support from others. Colin Munro’s 53-ball 98 also went in vain as the Heat fell short.

The Sixers, captained by Moises Henriques, started their campaign with two defeats. However, having won four matches in a row, they have looked in great form of late. They are placed third in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.211.

The Sixers will go into the game after beating the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets on December 30. Chris Jordan became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 4-0-25-2. Left-arm fast bowler Hayden Kerr also picked up two wickets for 25 runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 25, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 1, 2022, Sunday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at The Gabba is generally a decent one for batting. But bowlers won’t return empty-handed. An overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the mid-50s.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Sydney Sixers

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The Sydney Sixers should be able to win their upcoming match against the Brisbane Heat. Having won four matches in a row, the Sixers must be brimming with confidence.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

