Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 28, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat are set to cross swords in Match No. 28 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 4. The match will take place at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

The Heat, captained by Jimmy Peirson, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.804. However, with the middle of the table looking congested, the Heat have every chance of even breaking into the top four if they secure a few wins.

The Sixers, captained by Moises Henriques, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with eight points from seven matches. But they need to up their net run rate, which is currently at -0.281. After winning four matches in a row, the Sixers lost to the Heat in their previous game by 15 runs.

After being asked to chase down 225, the Sixers were in the game for quite some time. But a stupendous catch from Michael Neser on the boundary to dismiss Jordan Silk made sure the Sixers finished with 209. Silk was batting on 41 runs when he got out.

Earlier, James Vince and Joshua Philippe got their team off to a flying start with a 56-run partnership for the opening wicket. Apart from taking a brilliant catch, Neser also accounted for three crucial wickets of Philippe, Daniel Christian and Ben Dwarshuis.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 28, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 4, 2022, Wednesday, 12:35 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The venue in Sydney is yet to host a game this season and hence, nothing much is known about it. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There will be around a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 80s.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Naveed

Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

The Sydney Thunder lost to the Brisbane Heat in their previous game, but not before a decent batting performance. The Heat bowlers haven’t been at their best and the Sixers can cash in on the same on their home ground.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

