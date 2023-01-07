Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 34, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers will face each other in Match No.34 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday, January 8. The match will take place at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, moved to the top of the points table after beating the Melbourne Stars on Friday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. James Vince scored in the 90s to make sure his team chased down 174 with one ball to spare at the MCG.

Veteran Daniel Christian hit Luke Wood for a four through the leg side to score the winning runs for his team. Sean Abbott was also excellent as he picked up three crucial wickets for 31 runs. Todd Murphy and Daniel Hughes also made useful contributions.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are currently placed third in the points table and even they have a chance to go to the top of the table. They have made a stupendous comeback after making a horrendous start to the campaign when they were bowled out for 15.

The Thunder are currently on a four-match winning streak and beat the Perth Scorchers by six wickets in their previous match. Oliver Davies won the award for the Player of the Match after he scored 58 runs off 47 balls, helping the Thunder chase down 143 with 18 balls to spare.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 8, 2022, Sunday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Sydney hasn’t been a great one for batting. Fast bowlers are most likely to get a lot of assistance in the surface. Scores around the 150-run mark can be hard to chase down. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The pitch at the Showground Stadium isn’t expected to get any easier for batting. Hence, the team batting second may not find it easy.

Prediction: The team, batting first, to win the match.

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

