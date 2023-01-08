Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 35, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars will face each other in Match No. 35 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Monday, January 9. The match will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, are precariously placed sixth in the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.588. Their bowlers haven’t been great in the last two matches. After the Adelaide Strikers chased down 230 against them, the Melbourne Renegades overcame a target of 163 against the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes lost the match by six wickets and are on a two-match losing streak. A number of their batters scored in their 20s, but none could make their starts count. Sam Harper’s 89 made sure that the Hurircanes’ bowlers weren’t allowed any breathing space.

The Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.516. They haven’t had much to cheer for in the tournament and will go into the next game on the back of a six-wicket defeat to the Sydney Sixers.

After being put in to bat first, the Stars scored 173/5 on the back of Marcus Stoinis’ 28-ball 52 with seven fours and two sixes. However, James Vince scored an unbeaten 91 and helped the Sixers win with one ball to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 35, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, Monday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The pitch has been a fairly decent one for batting, but chasing targets may not be overly easy. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain from 8 PM onwards to 11 PM at night. Hence, there could be delays during the match. Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Wil Parker, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes have won both their matches at the Bellerive Oval and will want to win their third. After losing two matches in a row, Wade’s men will be looking to secure a crucial win against the Stars, who haven’t been at their best.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : Marcus Stoinis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes