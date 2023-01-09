Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 36, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in Match No. 36 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 10. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

Strikers, captained by Matthew Short, are precariously hanging in the middle of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.925. However, after losing four matches in a row, the Strikers got back to winning ways after beating the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets.

After the first innings, when the Hurricanes scored 229 for four, it seemed that the Strikers were set for their fifth defeat in a row. However, skipper Short came to the party, scored a hundred and helped his team past the finish line with three balls to spare.

The Strikers, in the meantime, won’t have Rashid Khan from the next game onwards as the leg-spinner will take part in the SA20 from January 10 onwards. However, Travis Head and Alex Carey are set to return following the Sydney Test against South Africa.

The Renegades, on the other hand, are on a two-match winning streak and are placed third in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.091. They will go into the match after beating the Hurricanes by six wickets after Sam Harper’s 48-ball 89 with four fours and seven sixes.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 36, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 10, 2022, Tuesday, 02:10 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval was an absolute belter as around 460 runs were scored in 40 overs. The track isn’t going to change much. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the low-30s.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short (c), Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Alex Carey (wk), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton

Melbourne Renegades

Marcus Harris, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The Strikers aren’t in the best of form, but they have won three out of four matches at home. Also, with a few big names back in the mix, the Strikers will be looking for another crucial victory.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

