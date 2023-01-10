Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 37, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will lock horns in Match 37 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 11. The match will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The Scorchers, captained by Ashton Turner, slipped down to second in the points table after their last match. They have a chance to claim their top spot back with a win in this game. Their net run rate of +0.842 is the second-best in this season's Big Bash League after the Adelaide Strikers, who are placed fifth in the table.

Perth lost the services of Faf du Plessis, who will be leading the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 League in South Africa. They replaced Du Plessis with right-hander Stephen Eskinazi, who plays for Middlesex in England’s domestic league.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, have plenty of work to do if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. Having garnered only five points out of eight matches, Brisbane is placed in seventh spot in the Big Bash League table. Their net run rate of -0.943 is the worst among the teams in the tournament.

The Scorchers and the Heat notably met just last week at the Optus Stadium. Brisbane scored 171/9 batting first courtesy of Colin Munro's quickfire 45. Andrew Tye picked up three wickets for Perth.

Chasing 172, the Scorchers got off to a flier and won the match in just 16.3 overs with seven wickets to spare. Player of the Match Cameron Bancroft remained unbeaten on 76, while Aaron Hardie slammed 57 off just 33 balls.

Perth Scorchers @ScorchersBBL to contribute to our 172-run chase over the Heat last night! Not a bad effort on your birthday!



Watch Hards full post-match interview youtu.be/-9w64jh5vlY



#MADETOUGH #BBL12 Stepping up to number 3, Hards hit a solid 57to contribute to our 172-run chase over the Heat last night! Not a bad effort on your birthday!Watch Hards full post-match interview Stepping up to number 3, Hards hit a solid 57 💥 to contribute to our 172-run chase over the Heat last night! Not a bad effort on your birthday! 💪Watch Hards full post-match interview 👉 youtu.be/-9w64jh5vlY#MADETOUGH #BBL12 https://t.co/VhXh7Piy1Q

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 37, Big Bash League 2022-23.

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, Wednesday, 02:10 pm IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is expected to be a sporting one. However, batting is expected to get tougher as the match progresses. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for both teams.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Brisbane on Wednesday for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson.

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

Perth Scorchers @ScorchersBBL



Watch the full chat here youtu.be/VWLx6rOXAOk Fresh off a Player of the Match performance, Bangers is keen for our #BBL12 matches on the road! 🛣️ #MADETOUGH Watch the full chat here Fresh off a Player of the Match performance, Bangers is keen for our #BBL12 matches on the road! 🛣️ #MADETOUGHWatch the full chat here 🎬👉 youtu.be/VWLx6rOXAOk https://t.co/br1V13nEtq

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat have won two matches in the Big Bash League this season and both were at the Gabba. They defeated the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers, but going past the Scorchers, who thrashed them in their last meeting, will not be easy.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : Colin Munro to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes