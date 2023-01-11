Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 38, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the 38th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Thursday, January 12. The match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

The Strikers, led by Matt Short, completely lost their momentum after losing four matches in a row. However, back-to-back wins have put them back on track. They are placed third in the points table with a net run rate of +0.932 and have every chance of going to second spot.

Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 20 runs at the Adelaide Oval in their last match. Chris Lynn won the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 37-ball 69. After scoring 202/4, the Strikers restricted their opponents to 182 for six in 20 overs.

The Stars, on the other hand, are tottering at the bottom of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.574. Adam Zampa and Co. are on a three-match losing streak and their campaign in the T20 tournament isn’t going anywhere for the time being.

They lost to the Hobart Hurricanes by two wickets in their previous game on January 9. After being put in to bat first, Hilton Cartwright’s 57 took the Stars to 131 for seven. Liam Hatcher picked up three wickets, but the Hurricanes chased down the target in 17.4 overs.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 38, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 12, 2022, Thursday, 01.45 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has been good for batting, but chasing hasn’t quite been easy here. Targets above the 160-run mark may turn out to be tricky to chase down. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

There isn’t any chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around 21 degrees Celsius, with humidity in the 80s.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, James Seymour, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c).

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short (c), Ryan Gibson, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, and Harry Conway.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

After a slump in form, the Strikers have started to look dangerous in the BBL. The Stars haven’t looked consistent of late, and it won’t be easy for them to stop the high-flying Strikers.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

