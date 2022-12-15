Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 4, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes are scheduled to lock horns in Match No. 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday, December 16. The Melbourne Cricket Ground is set to host this exciting encounter.

The Stars, led by Adam Zampa, didn’t make the greatest of starts after losing to Sydney Thunder by one wicket on Tuesday, December 13, at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match went right down to the wire where Gurinder Sandhu’s cameo denied the Stars a victory.

After being put in to bat first, the Stars huffed and puffed to 122 for the loss of eight wickets. A number of their batters got into double digits, but failed to convert. Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up three wickets, but his efforts weren’t enough for the Stars to win.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, will be looking to get off to a flying start. They have already named their squad for the upcoming match. Their middle-order, consisting of the likes of Asif Ali, James Neesham, Tim David and Shadab Khan, is a power-packed one.

Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short are stalwarts in their batting line-up and a lot would be expected of them. Ben McDermott played brilliantly in the previous season and he needs to be on top of his game. Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith will lead the pace attack for the Hurricanes.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 4, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 16, 2022, Friday, 11:35 am IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch in Melbourne isn’t expected to be an absolute belter by any stretch of the imagination. In the T20 World Cup, the fast bowlers got a lot of pace and bounce. Scores above 160 can be tough to chase down. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Tom Rogers, Joe Clarke (wk), Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (C), Caleb Jewell, Asif Ali, Tim David, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Nathan Ellis (VC), Chris Tremain, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Stars couldn’t get over the finish line in their last match, but they have every chance of making a comeback. The Stars are a tough team to beat at home. Moreover, their bowlers are also in decent form.

The Hurricanes need to be on top of their game to beat the Stars in the latter’s backyard.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this encounter.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

