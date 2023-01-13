Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 41, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars will face off in Match No. 41 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday, January 14. The match will take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, will be fairly high on confidence after defeating the Adelaide Strikers by nine wickets in their previous game. After being asked to chase down 109, the Stars got home with 33 balls to spare following Thomas Rogers’ maiden BBL fifty.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars with three wickets. Liam Hatcher and Adam Zampa were also impressive. The victory meant the Stars climbed to seventh in the points table by pushing the Brisbane Heat down to the bottom.

The Renegades, on the other hand, are precariously placed fifth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.019. They will go into the match after losing to the Strikers by 20 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Strikers racked up a massive score of 202 on the back of Chris Lynn’s 69 not out. Ruwantha Kellepotha was the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades, finishing with figures of 4-0-32-2. Sam Harper scored 63 off 36 with three fours and four sixes in the run-chase, but his efforts went in vain. The Renegades finished with 182 for the loss of six wickets.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 41, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 14, 2023, Saturday, 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium has been a good one for batting and bowlers won’t have much room for error. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be in store for Saturday. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark and there is no chance of rain. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Martin Guptill, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Critchley, Will Sutherland, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, David Moody

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, James Seymour, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c)

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

The Renegades have done well while playing at the Docklands Stadium. They are the favorites to win the next game, having beaten the Stars by 33 runs in their most recent face-off.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Will Aaron Finch score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes