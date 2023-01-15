Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 42, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in Match No.42 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday (January 15). The match will take place at the Bellerive Oval.

The Hurricanes, captained by Nathan Ellis, have had a topsy-turvy campaign thus far. Having lost five out of their nine matches, the team is placed sixth in the points with a net run rate of -0.392. However, a two-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars in their last outing should give them some confidence.

After opting to field first, they restricted the Stars to 131 for the loss of seven wickets. Riley Meredith, skipper Ellis and Faheem Ashraf picked up two wickets apiece. Thereafter, Caleb Jewell scored 70 off 44 and took the Hurricanes past the finish line with 14 balls left.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, aren’t in the greatest of positions either. Losing five out of 10 matches, they are positioned fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.305. However, a win could take them to the third spot, which is occupied by the Melbourne Renegades.

They will go into the game after back-to-back losses at the hands of the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers. Against the Scorchers, they faced a heavy nine-wicket defeat. After being bowled out for 111, their bowlers bore the brunt of some powerful hitting from the Scorchers’ batters.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 42, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Sunday, 08:10 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The pitch in Hobart has been a decent one for batting. Chasing should be the way forward for teams. Fast bowlers are likely to get quite a bit of help from the surface.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Zak Crawley, D Arcy Short, Tim David, Asif Ali, Mitchell Owen, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith

Sydney Thunder

David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Sam Whiteman, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

The Hurricanes, overall, haven’t been great. But they have been excellent at home, having won all three of their matches. They will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win the match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

