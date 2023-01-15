Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 44, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat will lock horns with each other in Match 44 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Monday, January 16. The match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, are currently languishing at the bottom of this year's Big Bash League table with six points from 11 matches. Their net run rate of -0.297 has also put them at a disadvantage. With three matches left, the Stars are in a must-win position from here on.

Zampa and Co. will go into the match after losing to the Melbourne Renegades by six runs at the Docklands Stadium on January 14.

After being asked to chase down 163, the Stars finished at 156/7. Joe Clarke scored 59 off 37 balls, but his valiant effort went in vain.

The Brisbane Heat, captained by Jimmy Peirson, aren’t in the healthiest of positions either. With only seven points from 10 matches to show for their efforts, the Heat are placed seventh in the points table with a poor net run rate of -0.815.

However, they defeated the Adelaide Strikers by 17 runs in their previous game should, which should give them confidence. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was named the Player of the Match after finishing with impressive figures of 2/26 from his four overs.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 44, Big Bash League 2022-23.

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, Monday, 01:45 pm IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been a decent one for batting. Out of the four Big Bash League 2022-23 matches played at this venue, two finished in favor of the chasing teams.

Both teams have decent batting units that can chase totals, so they should ideally opt to field first.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, James Seymour, Clint Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Brody Couch, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c).

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

Both the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat have been disappointing in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League. Keeping in mind the conditions and the strengths of both teams, the team batting second should win the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

