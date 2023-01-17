Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 46, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns in Match No. 46 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 18. The match will take place at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, captained by Ashton Turner, are top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.017. Having won eight out of 11 matches, they have been the standout team in the tournament. Another win will take them one step closer to finishing as the table-toppers.

After winning three matches in a row, they lost to the Sydney Sixers by six runs on January 15. While chasing 152, opening batter Stephen Eskinazi scored 66 runs off 54 balls with seven fours, but his efforts went in vain. Peter Hatzoglou also picked up two wickets for 27 runs.

The Hurricanes, captained by Matthew Wade, need a win to break into the top four. They are currently placed fifth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.176. They will go into the match after beating Chris Green’s Sydney Thunder by five wickets on January 15.

After opting to bat first, the Thunder managed only 135 after Oliver Davies scored 45 off 38. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Hobart bowlers with four wickets. Thereafter, Tim David’s career-best 76 took the Hurricanes past the finish line with 23 balls to spare.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 46, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Wednesday, 02:10 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

Four out of five matches have gone in favor of the chasing teams in Perth in the ongoing tournament. Hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 30s.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Hobart Hurricanes

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Andrews, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Perth Scorchers have won four out of five games at the Perth Stadium. It shows that it’s not easy to beat them in their own backyard. The Scorchers will go into the match as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

