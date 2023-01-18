Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 47, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with each other in Match No.47 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 18. The match will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, was once placed second in the table after initially making a horrendous start. But they have once again gone down the pecking order as they are placed sixth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.423.

A victory will help them break into the top four yet again. They will go into the game after a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Hobart Hurricanes. After batting first, the Thunder posted a target of 136, which was chased by the Hurricanes with 23 balls to spare.

The Renegades, led by stand-in skipper Aaron Finch, are placed third in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.010. They will be returning after a five-day break to strengthen their grip on the top four of the table. Adelaide Strikers, the Hurricanes, and Thunder are breathing down their necks.

They will go into the game after a six-run win against the Melbourne Stars. After being sent in to bat first, the Renegades scored 162 for the loss of seven wickets. Sam Harper scored 51 runs off 36 balls. Thereafter, they restricted the Stars to 156 for seven.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 47, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 19, 2023, Thursday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The venue hosted the opening match of the tournament a month ago and it turned out to be a one-sided affair. The Thunder won by one wicket after chasing 123. Batting second should be the way forward and a low-scoring game seems to be in store.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

There will be a 23 percent chance of rain at the start of the match, which could lead to a short delay. Temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Melbourne Renegades

Jake Fraser McGurk, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Critchley, Will Sutherland, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Fawad Ahmed

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The pitch in Canberra has mostly helped the team batting second and the chasing team may end up having a big advantage even in the next game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

