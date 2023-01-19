Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 48, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers will lock horns with each other in Match 48 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, January 20. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers, led by Travis Head, haven’t had the rub of the green so far this season. Having lost seven out of 12 matches, they are precariously placed fourth in the Big Bash League table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.188. They will enter this match on a three-match losing streak.

Adelaide suffered a heavy 59-run defeat at the hands of the Sydney Sixers in their last outing. After opting to field first, Steve Smith’s 56-ball 101 blew them away. Alex Carey scored a half-century while batting at No. 3, but the Strikers could only manage 144 runs while chasing 204.

The Perth Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, are on an absolute rampage. With 18 points from 12 matches, they are comfortably placed at the top of the Big Bash League table with an impressive net run rate of +1.024.

They defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets in their previous game. Aaron Hardie was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 90 off 62 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six. Hardie’s knock made sure the Scorchers chased down a target of 147 with 15 balls to spare.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 48, Big Bash League 2022-23.

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, Friday, 11:00 am IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch in Adelaide has been a sporting one and run-scoring hasn’t been all that tough so far in this year's Big Bash League. The track is expected to stay true and fielding first should be the way forward for the team that wins the toss.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain with hazy sunshine around. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-30s.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway.

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The Adelaide Scorchers are already through to the playoffs, but are yet to secure their direct entry into the final. Turner’s men aren’t expected to take a backseat and will go into this game as the favorites.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

