Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 54, Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 54 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Strikers, led by Travis Head, have got themselves in a big hole. From once topping the points table, they are currently placed sixth with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.108. The fact that the Strikers have lost four matches in a row hasn’t helped them.

The Strikers need to win their next match to have any chance of advancing to the next round. They lost to table-toppers Perth Scorchers in their previous match. After the Strikers were bowled out for 92, the Scorchers chased down the target with 53 balls left.

The Renegades, led by stand-in skipper Aaron Finch, are fourth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.083. A win will take them through to the next round. But a loss will leave them in dire straits with the Strikers and Sydney Thunder breathing down their necks.

The side will go into the game after a 10-run loss at the hands of the Scorchers. After being put in to bat first, the Scorchers racked up a huge score of 212 for five on the back of Cameron Bancroft’s 95-run knock. Aaron Finch scored 76 off 35, but his knock was in vain.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 54, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, Tuesday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium heavily favored the chasing teams. Hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 7 pm, which could lead to a short delay if not more. The temperatures will be around 19 degrees Celsius and the humidity won’t be on the high side.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Tom Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody.

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far in the championship. Keeping all factors in mind, the chasing team will have a better chance of coming up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

