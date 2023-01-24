Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 56, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder are set to lock horns in Match No.56 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25. The match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Stars, led by Adam Zampa, have already been knocked out of the competition. They are also set to finish bottom of the points table regardless of the result of their last match. But they will be looking to finish their campaign on a positive note.

The Stars could also be party spoilers for Chris Green’s Sydney Thunder, who are yet to qualify for the next round. The Thunder are placed fifth with 12 points but have a worse net run-rate than Travis Head’s Adelaide Strikers and Matthew Wade’s Hobart Hurricanes.

The Stars are currently on a three-match losing streak and will go into the next match on the back of a four-run defeat at the hands of Jimmy Peirson’s Brisbane Heat. After being asked to chase 189, the Stars finished with 184 for three.

The Thunder, on the other hand, won’t be high on confidence, especially after their heavy 125-run defeat in a 19-over match against Moises Henriques’ Sydney Sixers. After being asked to chase down 188, the Thunder were shot out for 62 in 14.4 overs.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 56, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 25, 2023, Tuesday, 01:45 am IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has been a pretty sporting one thus far. Fast bowlers have got quite a bit of help and runs will also be on offer. Targets above the 160-run mark may not be easy to chase down.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c).

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Prediction

The Thunder will be desperate to secure a win and not complicate things further on their road to the playoffs. The Stars aren’t in the best of form and the Thunder can cash in on the same.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win the match.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Adam Zampa to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes