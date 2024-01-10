Big Bash League 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Matthew Short

Brisbane Heat defeated Perth Scorchers by 23 runs in Match No. 32 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 10.

Michael Neser scored 64 runs off 30 balls as the Heat got 191 for the loss of six wickets after opting to bat first. The Scorchers were always behind the 8-ball and finished with 168 for nine.

After scoring the sparkling half-century, Neser got the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ashton Agar to finish with figures of 4-0-31-2.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Updated list of run-scorers in BBL 2023-24

Matthew Short is currently the leading run-scorer of BBL 2023-24. The Adelaide Strikers’ batter has racked up 396 runs from seven matches at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 154.08. He has scored five half-centuries and has a top score of 82 to show for his efforts.

Second on the list is Chris Lynn, Short’s Strikers teammate, having scored 304 runs from seven games. He has an average of 60.80 and a strike-rate of 164.32 with three fifties and a top score of 83 not out to his name.

Aaron Hardie to the Perth Scorchers has scored 287 runs from eight matches at an average of 47.83 and a strike rate of 131.05. Colin Munro, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Bancroft, Ben McDermott, and Josh Inglis have also scored 200 runs.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2023-24

Xavier Bartlett of the Brisbane Heat has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.44. The average and strike rate of 12.40 and 10 respectively show how effective Bartlett has been.

His teammate, Paul Walter is second in the list, having picked up 12 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 8.23. Jason Behrendorff of the Perth Scorchers is among the wickets as well, having taken 11 wickets from six innings at an economy rate of 8.04.

Daniel Sams of the Sydney Thunder and Jamie Overton of the Adelaide Strikers are also on the list.

