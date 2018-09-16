Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Biggest knocks by wicketkeepers in one-day internationals

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
824   //    16 Sep 2018, 10:47 IST

Australia v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 2
MS Dhoni is one of the best wicketkeeping batsmen of all time

There was a time in cricket when the primary job of wicket-keepers was to keep wickets. Anything they used to get as a batsman was considered as a bonus.

Now times have changed, so as the expectations from wicket-keepers. They are expected to deliver both as a wicket-keeper and as a batsman. In fact, some of them have taken the world by storm via their batting.

Adam Gilchrist was the first wicket-keeper batsman of this crop. He was the one who made the world to stand up and take notice through his devastating batting. Then came MS Dhoni another wonderful talent, who turned out to be a perfect successor to Gilchrist as a swash-buckling wicket-keeper batsman.

Let's take a look at 5 best knocks by wicket-keepers in terms of runs in one-day internationals:

#1 MS Dhoni (183*)

1st ODI - India v England
Dhoni flicking a ball

Not a surprise that MS Dhoni is leading this chart, arguably the best finisher the game has ever seen, Dhoni is a master chaser.

India was chasing a daunting 299 to win against Sri Lanka at Jaipur during 2005. There was a lot of pressure as India lost Sachin early. In came a flashing young Dhoni with long locks and he conquered the stage that too with some style.

Dhoni scored 183 not out in just 145 balls with 10 massive sixes. India won the match with 23 balls to spare.

