St Lucia Zouks all-rounder Roston Chase recently opined that the bio-secure bubbles in Trinidad arranged for the CPL 2020 is much stricter than the bubble that was in place for the West Indies team during their tour of England.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Roston Chase shed light on how the bio bubble in England was a little more 'relaxed' and the rules are slightly stricter in the CPL.

“The bubble here is very much different to the one in England. I thought the one in England was a lot more relaxed after the initial stages. I was way more relaxed. There were lot more activities in England that you could do as a team whereas here it’s not really much to do but I guess stay in your room or chat with your friends because there are strict rules that you can’t be in other guys’ room and so on,” said Roston Chase.

The 28-year-old Zouks player further added that the CPL and Trinidad administrators could look at relaxing the norms a bit, especially when it comes to food.

Rid of an option to order food from outside the bio bubble, Roston Chase shared his two cents on the need to give the players a choice to pick what they want to eat.

“In terms of getting food, you could order food from outside, whereas here, you can’t get anything from outside. What’s there in the hotel, you have to eat. So I think that it’s a bit of a point that the administrators can look at, because it’s a bit hard when you go downstairs and something is there that you don’t want, and it’s not much of a choice for you to decide what you want to eat," Roston Chase added.

Interestingly, the middle-order batsman, who scored his first T20 half-century playing for St Lucia Zouks this week said that he is open to let the crowd in for the games, to add more spice to the contests.

Bench strength could be critical in CPL 2020, says Roston Chase

Roston Chase, who is one of the senior members of the St Lucia Zouks side, says that the players on the bench must put in some good performances for the side whenever they get a chance.

With every chance that some players could get injured or feel fatigued by playing back to back matches, Roston Chase is confident that the youngsters in the Zouks lineup will put in impressive performances when given a chance.

Roston Chase in St Lucia Zouks jersey

“There is going to be a chance for the guys on the bench to put in some performances because it is a very sharp tournament. So some guys may be feeling the strain on the body and they need to rest for some of the games. So for those guys to be ready whenever they get an opportunity to play. The guys are more than capable of doing a good job for the team,” opined Roston Chase.

Roston Chase takes the Dream11 MVP crown for match 3 of CPL 2020 #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/ragQCc3VWz — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2020

St Lucia Zouks have played two matches in the tournament so far, winning and losing one each. With many more matches to come, Roston Chase will hope to bring his experience to the fore and inspire his side to many more wins in CPL 2020.