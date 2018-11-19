×
Bishan Singh Bedi's scathing comments about Kohli-Kumble saga comes at the wrong time

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
160   //    19 Nov 2018, 17:33 IST

Enter caption

Former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi recently made some scathing comments on the working style of Virat Kohli, the Captain.

He all but blamed Kohli entirely for his spat with the former coach Anil Kumble that led to him being replaced as India’s coach. What Bedi has essentially said is that Kohli wants complete control over his team, and hates contrarian views. Basically, he likes ‘yes, men’ such as Ravi Shastri!

Bedi may very well be right in his assessment of Kohli, the captain. But his timing could not have been worse. The Indian team has already embarked on the tour of Australia and expectations are sky high this time. In the absence of Warner and Smith, the weakened Australian team presents a golden opportunity to Kohli’s team for its first ever test series victory down under.

At such a time, it is imperative that the man most integral to India’s fortunes, its captain and world’s best batsman, is given all the support and encouragement by all those who want India to succeed, especially respected former Indian cricketers such as Bishan Bedi himself.

Negative talk, rumours and conspiracy theories against Virat Kohli at this juncture may bring down his confidence and mental focus, at a time when all his energy should be focused only on one thing – winning the series for the country. If Kohli’s focus wavers a bit, it’s certainly not good news for India.

All those who have kept an eye on the way Kohli functions on and off the field, know very well that he is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. That sort of attitude may help him on the field, but can be detrimental off it, as was seen in the recent ‘leave India’ tweet scandal.

At such a time, by consistently putting him in situations, one may force him to respond in ways that may invite backlash from fans who are emotionally invested in him, leading to unnecessary distractions. For the greater good of India cricket, let’s hope experts and former players such as Bishan Bedi refrain from making such controversial statements, at least till the World Cup is over.

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
