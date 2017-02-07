Blind T20 World Cup: Team India unstoppable; secures another 9 wicket win

Pakistan and West Indies too grab a victory

by Press Release Report 07 Feb 2017, 20:12 IST

Sukhram Majhi and Ajay Kumar Reddy successfully chased the target in mere 9 overs

India are on a winning streak and have yet again secured a glorious win in the match against New Zealand by beating them to a 9 wicket win. New Zealand Blindcaps won the toss and elected to bat first. Little did they know that the defending champions, India CAB would restrict them to a score of just 136 and would take 6 wickets of the team.

BD Wilson, MLK McCaskill, and Deacun Dunn tried hard to push the target with their 52 not out, 13 and 13 not out performances. However, Indian bowlers Iqbal Jafar and Ketan Patel put pressure on them by taking 2 and 1 wickets of New Zealand respectively. In the second inning, Sukhram Majhi and Ajay Kumar Reddy successfully chased the target in mere 9 overs.

Sukhram Majhi was 56 not out and Ajay Kumar Reddy was 72 not out at the end of the match. MLK McCaskill managed to pick up the wicket of Iqbal Jafar but New Zealand was not able to stop the defending champions from scoring as SukhramMajhi and Ajay Kumar Reddy secured 11 and 14 fours respectively. India CAB was 140 for the loss of 1 wicket in 9 overs.

PAK Blind Cricket Team secured its win against Bangladesh BBCC by 151 runs. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Opening batsmen Riasat Khan scored and BadarMunir scored 104(52) and 93(32) respectively. Bangladesh bowler Md Faisal picked up the wicket of BadarMunir and Abdullah Zobir picked up the wicket of Muhammad Jamil.

In the second innings, Bangladesh suffered a loss of 7 wickets putting up the score of 144. Md Abdul Malek tried to chase the target by scoring 61(52). But Pakistan managed to take 7 wickets with Israr Hassan, BadarMunir, Muhammad IdreesSaleem and Riasat Khan taking 1 wicket each.

In another match, West Indies WICCB won against South Africa BCSA by 65 runs. South Africa BCSA won the toss and elected to bowl. West Indies WICCB set the target of 252 runs with Dennal Deboya Shim and Alvin Andre James scoring 131(65) and 22(24) respectively. South Africa bowler Asher Jonathan Hattingh picked 2 wickets and BuhleBhidla picked 1 wicket.

The second innings saw South Africa chasing the set target with Dominic Scott Adriaans scoring 45(32) and Henry Tiishetjo Masha scoring 37(25). West Indies bowler Ganesh Mithra Singh took 3 wickets, Kevin Andrew Douglas and Lo-Shane Omar Myles took 1 wicket each.

In the fourth match of the day, England BCEW was set against Nepal CAB in which England secured a win by 90 runs. England won the toss and elected to bat first. England set the score of 233 at the end of 20 overs. 100 by Luke Jason Smith Sugg and 60 by Peter Blueitt helped put the score of 233 by Enlgand. Nepal managed to take 5 wickets of England.

In the second over, England was able to restrict Nepal to just 143 runs. Sunil SubediChhetri came close to scoring a half century with his 47 runs. England put pressure on Nepal by taking 6 wickets of the team. Justin Hollingsworth, Luke Jason Smith Sugg picked up 2 wickets each of Nepal and helped England to a glorious win.

Following are the results:

New Zealand Blindcaps: 136/6 in 20.0 overs (JH Dunn 1, TRM Patterson 4, Parveen Shankar 6, RJ Gilmore 6, BD Wilson 52 n.o., GC Williamson 0, MLK McCaskill 13, Deacun Dunn 13 n.o., Iqbal Jafar 2- 19, Ketan Patel 1-12) lost to India CAB: 140/1 in 9.0 overs (SukhramMajhi 56 n.o., Iqbal Jafar 0, Ajay Kumar Reddy 72 n.o., MLK McCaskill 1-47)

-----

PAK Blind Cricket Team: 295/ in 20 overs. (BadarMunir 93, Riasat Khan 104 n.o., Muhammad Jamil 72, Israr Hassan 11 n.o., Abdullah Zobir 1-51, Md Faisal 1-73) BtBangladesh BBCC: 144/7 in 20 overs. (MdMohsin Hosen Joy 8, Md Abdul Malek 61 n.o., Tanzjlur Rahman 8, Abdullah Zobir 1, ArifUllah 6, Md Faisal 4, Nazrul Islam 18, Mohammed Resve Hassan 4, MdMahnud Rashid 6 n.o., Israr Hassan 1-27, BadarMunir 1-20, Muhammad IdreesSaleem 1-17, Riasat Khan 1-23)

-----

West Indies WICCB: 252/4 in 20 overs. (Kevin Andrew Douglas 21, Leroy Orin Phillips 14, CaneelWayney Graham 8, DennalDeboya Shim 131 n.o., Alvin Andre James 22, Jason Vivian Ricketts 8 n.o., BuhleBhidla 1-54, Asher Jonathan Hattingh 2-38) btSouth Africa BCSA: 187/7 in 20 overs. (Dominic Scott Adriaans 45, Kenneth NkokotoNhlanhlaMabela 22, BuhleBhidla 29, Ephraim Mathabo 13, Henry Tiishetjo Masha 37, Johan Schroeder 18, David Landry 1, Marco Van der Linde 3 n.o., Sergil January 2 n.o., Ganesh Mithra Singh 3-39, Kevin Andrew Douglas 1-26, Lo-Shane Omar Myles 1-4)

-----

England BCEW: 233/5 in 20 overs (Matthew James Page 5, Luke Jason Smith Sugg 100, Nathaniel Gerard Foy 10, Justin Hollingsworth 15, Peter Blueitt 60, Matthew Dean 3 n.o., Daniel Alfred Field 7 n.o.) btNepal CAB: 143/7 in 20 overs (Jeevan Gurung 0, Lok Bahadur Thapa 2, Ramesh Bahadur Baniya 4, Kritan Shrestha Duwal 27, Sunil Rana Magar 7, Sunil SubediChhetri 42, Sunil Thapa Magar 30, BadriChaulagin 4 n.o., Luke Jason Smith Sugg 2-28, Justin Hollingsworth 2-15)