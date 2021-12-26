BLR vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 14

The Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 14 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Bulls are placed eighth in the points table with five points, having won and lost a game each. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors find themselves in second place with 10 points after winning both their outings.

The Bulls lost their season opener against U Mumba. However, they got back to winning ways as they defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-30. The Bulls will look to add another victory to their tally as they aim to climb up the ladder.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will have their eyes on making it three wins in a row as they take on an inconsistent Bengaluru Bulls side during the second match of the day.

Taking the current form of both teams into consideration, the Bengal Warriors are expected to come out on top in this fixture.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 14th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/Rohit

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat-II, Rohit-II, Pawan Sherawat, Maninder Singh, Chandran Rajit.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat; Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku Narwal, Mahender-Singh, Abozar Mohajermighani, Mayur Kadam, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Akash Pikalmunde.

Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh; Vice-Captain: Rinku Narwal

Edited by Sanjay Rajan