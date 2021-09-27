Bob Willis Trophy 2021: Final, Warwickshire vs Lancashire - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Warwickshire and Lancashire will lock horns in the final of the Bob Willis Trophy 2021 to be played from Tuesday, September 28, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Warwickshire, led by Will Rhodes, had a dream run in the Division One matches of the Bob Willis Trophy. The team topped the table with 77 points thanks to wins against Yorkshire and Somerset. In their previous game, Warwickshire beat Somerset by 118 runs.

Craig Overton’s five-wicket haul rocked them in the first innings. However, the team came back in the second innings on the back of a century from opener Rob Yates. Defending 273, the Warwickshire bowlers bowled their opponents out for 154 in 52 overs.

Lancashire, led by Dane Vilas, on the other hand, finished second with 73.5 overs. The team defeated Hampshire and Somerset to finish with 0.5 points above Nottinghamshire, who ended up third. In their previous game, Lancashire beat Hampshire by a slender margin of one wicket.

After bowling Hampshire out for 143 in the first innings, Lancashire conceded a two-run lead to their opponents. Lancashire also huffed and puffed after being set a target of 196. However, skipper Dane Vilas held his nerve, scoring an unbeaten 47, and took his team over the line.

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Final, Bob Willis Trophy 2021

Date and Time: September 28, 2021, Tuesday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Weather report

There is a chance of heavy rain on Tuesday and hence, one may witness frequent interruptions. The weather is expected to clear on Wednesday, but the heavens may again open up on Thursday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord’s has helped the bowlers to a certain extent. Teams may struggle to reach the 300-run mark. The batters need to bide their time before going for the extravagant shots.

Predicted Playing XIs

Warwickshire

Sam Hain and Rob Yates are the leading run-scorers for Warwickshire in the Bob Willis Trophy. Lamb and Burgess have also done their bit with the bat in hand. Liam Norwell and Craig Miles have 86 wickets to their name. The likes of Danny Briggs and Chris Woakes are expected to play crucial roles.

Playing XI: Rob Yates, Dom Sibley, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess (wk), Chris Woakes, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Liam Norwell, Craig Miles

Lancashire

A lot will depend on Josh Bohannon if Lancashire have to win the trophy. He has scored 853 runs with two tons and five fifties. Davies, Wells and Vilas are also crucial members of the Lancashire team. Tom Bailey has picked up 50 wickets and he should be leading the bowling attack.

Playing XI: George Balderson, Alex Davies, (wk), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Jack Blatherwick, Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

Match prediction

Warwickshire look stronger on paper than Lancashire in all three departments. It won’t spring a surprise if Warwickshire end up winning the trophy.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Respective Team's YouTube channel

