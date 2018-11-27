Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh brothers can be the trump card for Australia

Well, many of us heaped praises on Steve Smith for his mettle in the middle for the Ashes triumph in 2017-18. His form was a major boost to the side as he flawlessly executed his game and led his side for a victory by a 4-0 margin. In fact, this series was one of the worst outings for the English side after their ill-fated 2013-14 tour and Smith’s consistency was a primary reason behind it.

As a skipper, he led by an example, but one shouldn't discount the contribution from Marsh brothers. The only reason for cementing the spots in the longest format of the game would be this series.

As the ‘leadership group’ is out of the action for a year, the responsibility on both of them would be huge. Shaun and Mitchell Marsh are now expected to play the role of an anchor in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series and let’s now look at top five reasons why they are an indispensable asset to the depleted Australian side.

#1 Pressure from experts and fans

Pressure and extreme criticism, in turn, motivates a player to perform better. There are many instances for the same. Virat Kohli, who was a bunny for Anderson in 2014 Test series, didn't sacrifice his wicket in 2018. Similarly, Faf du Plessis who was brutally trolled for hampering the condition of the ball from the Aussie fans, came out all guns blazing against the home side at Adelaide with a scintillating century (2016-17 Test series)

Shaun and Mitch failed miserably in the recently concluded UAE tour as they registered single digit averages. Jeff Lawson and many other legends questioned their inclusion for the upcoming series against India. Mental strength matters a lot and after a series of failures, Marsh brothers will be certainly looking forward to making a statement to the critics and fans.

