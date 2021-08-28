Bowlers lost their discipline, kept bowling leg side to Cheteshwar Pujara: David Lloyd questions England’s tactics on Day 3

David Lloyd reckons England bowlers lacked discipline against Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday, which allowed the batter to get back among the runs. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that England had tasted all their success against Pujara outside off stump in the series, yet were keen on bowling at his legs on Day 3 at Headingley.

Pujara returned to form with a sublime 91* off 180 balls on Friday, an innings which featured 15 fours. Trailing England by 354 runs in the first innings, India ended Day 3 on an impressive 215 for 2, whittling down the deficit to 139 by stumps.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Lloyd questioned England’s tactics against Pujara. He pointed out:

“Cheteshwar Pujara has had a lean time in this series, because England have done for him on and around off stump. But on Friday all the bowlers looked exasperated as they kept bowling leg side to him. It's exactly where he wants it!”

The England commentator credited Pujara for playing positive cricket and added:

“Make no mistake: he's a real sticker, and has taken over from Rahul Dravid in this team. But in this innings, he was positively flowing. Whether they were looking for extravagant swing or not, they lost their discipline.”

Pujara featured in crucial stands of 82 and 99 (unbroken) with Rohit Sharma (59) and Virat Kohli (45 not out) respectively to keep India’s hopes of saving the Test alive.

Pujara came in with an intent to score runs: Rohit Sharma

England v India - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Team India opener Rohit Sharma admitted that Pujara came in with the intent to bat positively and score runs on Friday. Lauding Pujara for his knock, Rohit said at the end of the third day’s play:

“Yes, he definitely came with an intent to score runs. This innings of ours was never about survival. We had the intent to score runs and Pujara clearly showed that. The way he got off the mark and then carried on from there, anything loose, he was ready to pounce on it. It shows that he had intent in his batting and that really helps. When you have that sort of intent, any loose deliveries will not be spared.”

Rohit also added that there has been no chat regarding Pujara’s form in the Indian dressing room. He stated that all the talk has been on the outside but, within the Indian team, everyone had confidence in the experienced batter’s ability.

Edited by Samya Majumdar