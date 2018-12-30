×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Boxing Day Test: Relive India's winning moments at the MCG

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
608   //    30 Dec 2018, 09:38 IST

Australia v India - 3rd Test: Day 5

India have taken an unassailable lead at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. By winning their first Test at the ground since 1981, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India will go into the final Test at Sydney with a massive confidence boost and will look to win their first Test series on Australian soil.

In the first two Test, Indian openers, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, failed miserably so India chose to go into the boxing day with two new openers, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari. This decision by the management paid immediate rewards as the debutant ended the match with 118 runs and three catches.

While Agarwal laid the foundation, it was Cheteswara Pujara who was the architect of the Indian innings. Pujara's 170-run partnership with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli spanned over two sessions and put India in a comfortable position. After Pujara and Kohli got out for 106 and 82 respectively, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten half-century took India to 443.

Australia's pursuit to come close to India's total was derailed by the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah. With his career-best figures of 6-33, the fast bowler from Gujarat helped India bowl Australia out for just 151 runs.

Also watch: Jasprit Bumrah's slow yorker to Shaun Marsh that set Twitter ablaze

In spite of a first innings lead of 292 runs, India did not enforce a follow-on on Australia. India in their second innings, India struggled against Pat Cummins, who managed to take six wickets for just 27 runs. By posting a total of 106-8, India went onto set a target of 399 for Australia.

The Australian team never looked like they were going to chase down the target as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Pat Cummins, the only Australian to put on a fight, scored his maiden Test half-century and took the game to the final day.

On the final day, rain delayed the start but once the play resumed Bumrah dismissed Cummins to take India one step closer to a memorable victory. With just one wicket to win, India's most experienced bowler Ishant Sharma rose up to the occasion and got the wicket of Nathan Lyon.

Here's the video of Nathan Lyon's wicket and India's celebrations:

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
India v Australia 2018-19: India's possible eleven for...
RELATED STORY
5 most heroic Indian Test performances at the MCG
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 3rd Test: Why India's batting...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018-19: What makes Hardik Pandya not a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Test titans to lock horns in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Previewing the 3rd Test in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Boxing Day Tests of all time
RELATED STORY
Australia Vs India: 3rd Test, Day 1: Overview
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India win by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us