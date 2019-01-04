BPL 2018/19 Squads & Teams, Complete List of Players

The 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is set to begin on 5th January. This will be the sixth edition of the T20 League and is expected to be the biggest extravaganza yet.

The tournament, which has grown in stature since it started, kicks off with Rangpur Riders taking on Chittagong Vikings on Saturday. The Riders are the defending champions, thanks to Chris Gayle's blistering hundred in the finals last year.

BPL will be held across Bangladesh from 5th January to 8th February. The tournament also has a reserve day for the finals, with 9th of February set as the date for it should the final on the 8th be washed out due to rain.

Here are the squads that will take part in the tournament:

Rangpur Riders Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, AB de Villiers, Shafiul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Maruf, Ravi Bopara, Rilee Rossouw, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Benny Howell, Oshane Thomas

Comilla Victorians Squad: Steve Smith, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoaib Malik, Asela Gunaratne, Liam Dawson, Abu Hider Rony, Anamul Haque, Ziaur Rahman, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Mosharraf Hossain, Mohammad Shahid, Shamsur Rahman, Sanjit Saha, Evin Lewis, Waqar Salamkheil, Aamer Yamin

Chittagong Vikings Squad: Sunzamul Islam, Sikandar Raza, Luke Ronchi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Shahzad, Robbie Frylinck, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Cameron Delport, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Ashraful, Robiul Haque, Yasir Ali, Nihaduzzaman, Najibullah Zadran, Shadman Islam

Rajshahi Kings Squad: Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Qais Ahmad, Christiaan Jonker, Soumya Sarkar, Fazle Mahmud, Arafat Sunny, Alauddin Babu, Isuru Udana, Laurie Evans, Marshall Ayub, Kamrul Islam, Ryan ten Doeschate, Seekkuge Prasanna, Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Hafeez

Dhaka Dynamites Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Andre Russell, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Shuvagata Hom, Andrew Birch, Ian Bell, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Asif Hasan, Naim Sheikh

Sylhet Sixers Squad: Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Sohail Tanvir, David Warner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Irfan, Nabil Samad, Ebadat Hossain, Alok Kapali, Jaker Ali, Gulbadin Naib, Andre Fletcher, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Patrick Brown, Nicholas Pooran

Khulna Titans Squad: Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Carlos Brathwaite, Dawid Malan, Jahurul Islam, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin, Zahir Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Subashis Roy, Junaid Siddique, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Lasith Malinga, Yasir Shah, Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling

