BPL 2019-20: Chattogram Challengers' fast bowlers steal the show as they slay Khulna Tigers

Chattogram Challengers won the match by 6 wickets

Chattogram Challengers have reached the summit of the points table with a resounding six-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in the 33rd match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. Rubel Hossain (3/17), Kesrick Williams (2/21) and Mehedi Hasan Rana (3/29) shone for the Challengers, taking eight wickets between themselves.

Their fine bowling performance kept the Tigers down to 121 in the first innings. Chasing a modest target of 122 in the second innings, Lendl Simmons (36), Junaid Siddique (38) and skipper Imrul Kayes (30*) batted patiently and drove the Challengers home.

Robbie Frylinck (2/20) gave a few hiccups to Chattogram, but the target proved to be too small in the end.

The Challengers were on the money right from the coin toss as Kayes elected to field first at the Sylhet International Stadium. Mehidy Hasan (4) and Hashim Amla (8) lost their wickets to Rana in the third over of Khulna's innings. The Tigers never got any kind of momentum as Chattogram kept scalping wickets at regular intervals.

South African star Rilee Rossouw (48) tried to build a partnership with captain Mushfiqur Rahim (29) in the middle, but Ziaur Rahman (1/22) broke the stand by dismissing Rahim in the 11th over.

The lower middle order did not show any resistance as Chattogram bowled Khulna out for 121 runs in 19.5 overs. Rana won the Man of the Match award for his majestic spell.

After the 33rd match of BPL 2019-20, Chattogram Challengers stand at the number one position on the points table with 14 points in 10 matches. They will play their last two matches against Rajshahi Royals on January 7th and 11th.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers continue to be at the fourth position with 10 points in 9 games. They still have three matches in hand, so Rahim and Co. would look to get back on track soon.