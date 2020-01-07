BPL 2019-20: Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan consign Sylhet Thunder to seventh straight defeat

Soumya Sarkar scored an unbeaten fifty to guide Cumilla Warriors to victory

Cumilla Warriors registered their second consecutive win against Sylhet Thunder thanks to half-centuries from Soumya Sarkar (53*) and Dawid Malan (58). The left-handed duo made light work of the 142-run target they had been set.

Nayeem Hasan (3/21) shone for Sylhet with the ball as he sent back the trio of Upul Tharanga (4), Fardeen Hasan (1) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (11) in his terrific spell of 4 overs. The pair of Malan and Sarkar united after Ankon's dismissal and added 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Ebadot Hossain (1/26) got the better of the Englishman.

South African star David Wiese (13) played a quick cameo but it was ultimately Sarkar's heroics that guided the Warriors home.

Earlier in the day, Warriors skipper Malan won the toss and elected to field first. Sylhet's batsmen played cautiously in the first few overs, aggregating just 32 runs in the power play. Captain Andre Fletcher (22) was dismissed in the sixth over but Abdul Mazid (45) held firm at the other end. He anchored the innings well and stayed at the crease until the final over.

Johnson Charles (26) and Jeevan Mendis (23) hit a total of three fours and three sixes to help speed up the Thunder's innings, but Sylhet could only manage 141/5 at the end of 20 overs. Wiese (2/31) and Al-Amin Hossain (2/30) were the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors.

With this victory, Cumilla Warriors have taken a step towards the top 4. They are level on points with fourth-placed Khulna Tigers but have played an additional game.

On the other hand, Sylhet's disastrous campaign finally came to an end, with the Thunder managing just one win in 12 matches.