BPL 2019-20: Sylhet slip to the bottom as Cameron Delport blitzkrieg blows them away in lopsided contest

Vinay Chhabaria Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST

Cameron Delport is a big name in T20 cricket

Sylhet Thunder have fallen to the seventh position on the points table of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20, after suffering their seventh loss in eight matches. Rangpur Rangers crushed them by seven wickets in a one-sided battle at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium of Dhaka.

Cameron Delport (63) played a whirlwind knock after coming out to bat at number 3 for Rangpur. Chasing a modest target of 134 runs, Delport's 6 fours and 5 sixes ensured that the Rangers won the match without any hiccups.

Though the left-handed batsman got out in the 13th over, Mohammad Naim (38*) and Mohammad Nabi (18*) guided the Rangur Rangers home.

Mohammad Nabi

Naveen-ul-Haq (2/18) tried his best to keep the Sylhet-based franchise alive in the battle. However, the lacklustre performances of Nayeem Hasan (0/45), Sohag Gazi (0/22) and Sherfane Rutherford (0/22) handed Thunder their seventh defeat of the season.

Earlier in the day, Rangers' skipper Shane Watson won the toss and elected to field first. Man of the Match Mustafizur Rahman (3/10) decimated the opposition batting lineup with his marvelous spell of 4 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Mithun (62) fought like a one-man army for Sylhet, and his efforts took his team to a respectable score.

Arafat Sunny (1/24) supported Rahman to perfection, as the big names of the Thunder could not live up to the expectations. Rutherford (16) struck 2 fours and a six in his 9-ball knock while Andre Fletcher (0) and Johnson Charles (9) struggled to generate any momentum.

Courtesy of this victory, Rangpur Rangers have moved up to the sixth spot with 4 points in 7 matches. Their net run rate also has improved a bit.

On the other hand, Sylhet Thunder have slipped to the bottom position with just 2 points to their name in 8 matches.