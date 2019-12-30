Wahab Riaz records his best bowling figures in T20s, takes Dhaka Platoon to third spot | BPL 2019-20

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 30, 2019

Wahab Riaz took 5 wickets in 3.4 overs

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz (3.4-1-8-5) registered his best bowling figures in T20 cricket to inspire Dhaka Platoon to their fifth win in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The pacer's five-wicket haul helped Dhaka win their match against the Rajshahi Royals by 74 runs.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, the Royals got off to a sound start as Liton Das (10) and Afif Hossain (31) added 39 runs in the first three overs. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza then introduced Wahab in the fourth over and the left-arm pacer dismissed the trio of Das, Alok Kapali (0) and Shoaib Malik (0) in his first over. The batting side collapsed from 39/0 to 39/3 after six deliveries. Soon, Luis Reece (1/11) got the better of Hossain.

Ravi Bopara (10) and Nahidul Islam (14) tried to build a partnership however, an unfortunate run out and Riaz's fast bowling ensured that the duo did not last long. Captain Andre Russell (7) could not make a big difference while Farhad Reza (0) returned to the pavilion without facing a delivery. Wahab and Shadab Khan (1/9) completed the formalities as the Royals lost all their wickets for 100 runs.

In the first innings, Tamim Iqbal (68*) led Dhaka's charge as he anchored them to a total of 174/5 in 20 overs. Asif Ali (55*) took the game away from Rajshahi with a stunning konck that was laced with 4 fours and 4 sixes. Reza (2/44) emerged as the best bowler from his side.

With this win, Dhaka Platoon have overtaken the Rajshahi Royals to claim third position on the points table. Both teams have the same number of points, although the former's better net run rate has enabled them to catapult the latter. The Royals will be in action tomorrow when they clash swords with the Rangpur Rangers.

