BPL 2019: Steve Smith given out via DRS without snickometer and ultra-edge

Steve Smith

What's the story?

In a major error, the Bangladesh Premier League has attempted the use of Decision Review System (DRS) without the use of Snickometer, Hotspot and Ultra-Edge in the ongoing edition.

Hence, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has asked the broadcaster to start using the DRS package with the required tools to make it more effective in the tournament.

The background

Being introduced for the first time this season, the organizers were unaware of the fact that DRS would not be effective without Snickometer, hotspot and the ultra-edge technology.

Apparently, the package which is currently being used costs USD 75000 while the actual package with supporting tools costs USD 100000. The incident came to light after Steve Smith was given out caught-behind based on the only evidence of ultra-motion.

The details

In the second match of the tournament between Sylhet Sixers and Comilla Victorians, Steve Smith was given not out by the on-field umpire for a caught-behind appeal of the bowling of Al Amin Hossain.

Al Amin Hossain immediately asked for a review and the decision went to the third umpire. Based on the evidence from ultra-motion only, Comilla Victorians captain Steve Smith was given out.

However, the decision was not conclusive enough to make a decision as ultra-motion is generally used to review an LBW. In the absence of Snickometer and ultra-edge technology, it is almost impossible for a third umpire to decide whether there was an edge of the bat or not.

Initially, the broadcasters were of the opinion that ultra-motion would be enough for the DRS system. However, the confusion regarding Steve Smith's dismissal was an eye opener for them

What's next?

After the game, the BPL governing council members have instructed the broadcasters to bring in the ultra-edge technology. BPL governing council chairman Jalal Yunus has confirmed that a deal has been signed and the ultra-edge system would be available in three days.

Advertisement