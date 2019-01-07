×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BPL 2019: Steve Smith given out via DRS without snickometer and ultra-edge 

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
707   //    07 Jan 2019, 22:00 IST

Steve Smith
Steve Smith

What's the story?

In a major error, the Bangladesh Premier League has attempted the use of Decision Review System (DRS) without the use of Snickometer, Hotspot and Ultra-Edge in the ongoing edition.

Hence, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has asked the broadcaster to start using the DRS package with the required tools to make it more effective in the tournament.

The background

Being introduced for the first time this season, the organizers were unaware of the fact that DRS would not be effective without Snickometer, hotspot and the ultra-edge technology.

Apparently, the package which is currently being used costs USD 75000 while the actual package with supporting tools costs USD 100000. The incident came to light after Steve Smith was given out caught-behind based on the only evidence of ultra-motion.

The details

In the second match of the tournament between Sylhet Sixers and Comilla Victorians, Steve Smith was given not out by the on-field umpire for a caught-behind appeal of the bowling of Al Amin Hossain.

Al Amin Hossain immediately asked for a review and the decision went to the third umpire. Based on the evidence from ultra-motion only, Comilla Victorians captain Steve Smith was given out.

However, the decision was not conclusive enough to make a decision as ultra-motion is generally used to review an LBW. In the absence of Snickometer and ultra-edge technology, it is almost impossible for a third umpire to decide whether there was an edge of the bat or not.

Initially, the broadcasters were of the opinion that ultra-motion would be enough for the DRS system. However, the confusion regarding Steve Smith's dismissal was an eye opener for them

What's next?

After the game, the BPL governing council members have instructed the broadcasters to bring in the ultra-edge technology. BPL governing council chairman Jalal Yunus has confirmed that a deal has been signed and the ultra-edge system would be available in three days.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BPL 2019 Comilla Victorians Sylhet Sixers Steven Smith
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Bangladesh Premier League 2019: 5 foreign players who...
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019: David Warner opens up how he has grown as a...
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith news: BCB changes rules to allow Australian...
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019, Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019: 5 best matches in Bangladesh Premier League...
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019 Squads & Teams, Complete List of Players
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019: 5 overseas bowlers to look out for
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Cricket Board bars Steven Smith from BPL 2019
RELATED STORY
BPL 2019 Schedule: Download PDF file of BPL 2019 Timetable
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us