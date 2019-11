BPL Draft 2019/20 | Mashrafe Mortaza picked up by Dhaka Platoons; Chris Gayle goes to Chattogram Challengers

Mashrafe Mortaza was picked by Dhaka Platoons

The players’ draft for the 2019/20 Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League was held on Sunday, November 17 in Dhaka. In the highlight of the event, Dhaka Platoons picked four-time BPL winner and ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza late into the draft as their second A+ category player. Platoons had earlier gone for opening batsman Tamim Iqbal as their first A+ category player.

Rajshahi Royals picked Liton Das, Sylhet Thunders went for Mosaddek Hossain while Cumilla Warriors chose Soumya Sarkar as their A+ category players. Amongst the overseas players, Chattogram Challengers picked up Chris Gayle, Rajshahi Royals went for Englishman Ravi Bopara while Mohammad Nabi was roped in by Rangpur Rangers, to be coached by former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik had pulled out of the players’ draft at the last moment and was unavailable for selection. Out of a total of 620 players (439 foreign and 181 local), each team had to choose at least six foreign and nine local players.

BPL draft commissioner Mahbub Anam had recently changed the rule on picking up category A+ cricketers through a special ordinance and increased it to two per team in return for extra money by the sponsors. The tournament is scheduled to start on December 11.

Squads

Dhaka Platoons: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Roqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi.

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Aminul Islam, Rilee Rossouw, Robbie Frylinck, Shamsur Rahman, Saif Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Najibullah Zadran, Aliss Islam, Tanvir Islam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah , Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Rangpur Rangers

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Nadif Chowdhury, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Sanjit Saha.

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam.

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony

Sylhet Thunders

Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.