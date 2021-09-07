BR vs GUY Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors will cross swords in the 20th match of the CPL 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Royals, led by Jason Holder, have had a disastrous campaign thus far in the ongoing edition of the CPL. They are currently on a three-match losing streak and are placed right at the bottom of the CPL points table. The Royals' net run rate of -0.953 isn’t the greatest either.

In their previous game, they lost to the Guyana Amazon Warriors by nine wickets. Johnson Charles and Shai Hope got them off to a decent start in the CPL game. However, both perished in their 20s after which Smit Patel and Glenn Phillips got out cheaply.

Raymon Reifer and Azam Khan also got useful starts only to throw their wickets away. The lower order couldn’t contribute much as the Royals were bowled out for 130 in 20 overs. The run-chase was a completely one-sided affair in favor of the Warriors.

Chandrapaul Hemraj’s unbeaten 56-ball 105 helped the Warriors chase down the target with 34 balls left. The southpaw’s single-handed knock blew away the Royals in the one-sided contest. Barring Ashley Nurse, every other Royals bowler was taken to the cleaners.

As far as the Warriors are concerned, they are precariously placed fourth in the CPL points table. Nicholas Pooran and Co. would be happy that his team was able to recover after the 51-run defeat at the hands of Faf du Plessis’ Saint Lucia Kings.

Can the Royals string together a win in the upcoming CPL game?

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Royals’ bowling looked good in the first couple of games in the CPL. However, their bowlers have completely lost the plot as the tournament has progressed and has leaked quite a few runs.

Though the Warriors’ batters haven’t fired in unison recently, they are expected to counter the Royals’ bowling. The Royals’ batting isn’t in great shape either and the Warriors are favorites for the upcoming CPL game.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this CPL game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee